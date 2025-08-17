LWM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LWM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,595.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,073,000 after acquiring an additional 109,987 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 62,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.