iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is 17 Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.