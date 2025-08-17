17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $572.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

