Contrasting Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Old Republic International pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scor pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Scor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scor 0 2 1 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Old Republic International and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Old Republic International currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Scor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Republic International and Scor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $8.23 billion 1.17 $852.80 million $2.92 13.24 Scor $17.45 billion 0.35 $4.33 million $0.33 10.17

Old Republic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 10.31% 20.95% 4.45% Scor 3.41% 11.92% 1.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Scor on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

