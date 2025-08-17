Seven Mile Advisory Buys 47 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 352,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,027,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $731.74 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

