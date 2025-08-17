EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,890. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $123.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

