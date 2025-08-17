Corient IA LLC Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.