Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

