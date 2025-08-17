Corient IA LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sony by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sony by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,796,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $189.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sony

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.