Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.014. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE SRE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 907,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,832,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.