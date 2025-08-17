Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,492 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of OEF opened at $320.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.55 and a 200 day moving average of $288.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $321.89.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

