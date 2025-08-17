Corient IA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 0.8% of Corient IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

