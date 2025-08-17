Comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SBI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $175.07 billion 4.56 $58.47 billion $19.49 14.90 SBI $9.48 billion 1.38 $1.07 billion $4.73 9.13

Profitability

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than SBI. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.52% 16.93% 1.30% SBI 14.51% 12.48% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3 6 13 1 2.52 SBI 0 0 0 0 0.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $288.6842, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than SBI.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats SBI on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate. The CCB segment originates and services mortgage loans. The CIB segment makes markets and services clients across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, and commodities. The AWM segment provides initial capital investments in products such as mutual funds and capital invested alongside third-party investors. The Corporate segment manages its liquidity, funding, capital, structural interest rate, and foreign exchange risks. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SBI

(Get Free Report)

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.