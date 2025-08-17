Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 78,383 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $35,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 574,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 212,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
