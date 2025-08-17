Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after buying an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

