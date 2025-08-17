George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases New Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 232,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $874.94 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $959.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $902.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

