Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $9.78 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises about 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Allegion Stock Down 0.8%

Allegion stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $170.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.