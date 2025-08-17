Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 260 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $357,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 125.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 319,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.