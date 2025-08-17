16,000 Shares in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

