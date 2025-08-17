PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

