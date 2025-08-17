Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $45.51 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

