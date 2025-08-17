Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $293,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

