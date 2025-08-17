FCG Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4,309.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 48.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

