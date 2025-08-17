Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after buying an additional 431,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

