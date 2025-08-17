Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 0.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

