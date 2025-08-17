Global View Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global View Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

