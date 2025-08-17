Global View Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $307.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.26 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

