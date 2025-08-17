FCG Investment Co Buys Shares of 9,459 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 72,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,391,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 779,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 300,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.7%

RF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

