RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 47.1% – Should You Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 47.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,787,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 227,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
