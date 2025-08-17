San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 37.9% – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 738,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 37.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

