San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 37.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 37.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 738,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 37.9%
The firm has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than San Lorenzo Gold
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.