San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 37.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 37.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 738,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 37.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.