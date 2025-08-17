San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 37.9% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 37.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 738,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
