San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 37.9% – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 738,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.