Global View Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

