Global View Capital Management LLC Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,769 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,870,000 after purchasing an additional 548,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $37,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IFF opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.