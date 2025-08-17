Global View Capital Management LLC Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,769 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,870,000 after purchasing an additional 548,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $37,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of IFF opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.
Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances
In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.