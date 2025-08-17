Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $591.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $594.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.