Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 35,586 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE C opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.