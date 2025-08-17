Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Lowers Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 160.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 230,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 90,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.