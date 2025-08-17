Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 9,145 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after acquiring an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.