Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4%

MCHP opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -193.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

