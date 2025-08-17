Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7%

MET opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

