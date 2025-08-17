Oil Stocks To Consider – August 16th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Caterpillar, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to fluctuate in line with global oil prices, geopolitical events and shifts in energy supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 19,264,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,398. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. 11,613,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908,853. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $16.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $866.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.06. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.18. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Featured Stories