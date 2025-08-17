Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8,146.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,243,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,827,000 after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

