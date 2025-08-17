Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,640 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,677,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,312,000 after purchasing an additional 476,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

