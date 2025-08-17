Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $91,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,825,000 after buying an additional 314,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,299 shares of company stock worth $40,196,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BR stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.95 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

