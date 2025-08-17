Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.