Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

