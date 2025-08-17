Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $166.94 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

