Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Doximity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

