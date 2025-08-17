Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,447 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Full Truck Alliance worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12,795.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.